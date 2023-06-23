Shell Hunger And Crimean Trap: Expert Speaks About Chonhar Bridges Impacts And Consequences

AFU cut off the Russians from the main military base.

22.06.2023

The Chonhar Bridges came under attack at night. The bridges connect the Kherson region and the temporarily occupied Crimea. Traffic has been halted. There is information that Storm Shadow missiles were used there.

What was the purpose of these strikes? What awaits Russians in Crimea in the near future? The Charter97.org website talked about this with military expert Oleksandr Musienko, the head of the Center for Military Legal Studies.

– Indeed, it cannot be ruled out that these were Storm Shadow missiles. The Ukrainian military is now using them a lot. There are destructions of the canvas of the Chonhar bridges and through holes. Even if this is not Storm Shadow, it still indicates that Ukrainian troops reach many objects and locations. It is important.

The fact is that if this was Storm Shadow, then you need to understand that the goal of destroying bridges will be achieved faster than in the case of the Antonivka Bridge, because then HIMARS were used, which really have less charge.

Perhaps Ukraine is not aiming to destroy the entire infrastructure, but only to damage it in order to stop the logistics of Russian troops. We are well aware that during the military operation to liberate Crimea, Ukrainian troops will need these bridges. Therefore, no one will completely destroy them. Everything is done carefully.

– For what purpose did the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Chonhar bridges?

– The Ukrainian troops are counterattacking in the southern direction. So far, they are doing it with a limited grouping of troops. The purpose of these attacks is to penetrate behind enemy lines, to secure certain lines in order to create positions for further attacks using more troops and equipment.

To achieve these goals and objectives, Ukrainian troops are attacking numerous locations on the front line so that Russian troops do not fully understand where the main blow will be inflicted. All this forces the Russian troops to manoeuvre actively. They are feeling unsafe.

To ensure the defence of these reserves, Russia needs constant deliveries of ammunition, shells and weapons. Accordingly, they moved them from Crimea, which is a quite serious Russian military base now. There are many depots and military units.

Ukrainian troops also strike and damage logistics facilities in order to cause shell hunger among Russian reserves.

– What other weapons do the Armed Forces of Ukraine have for delivering such strikes?

– Based on the range and efficiency of destroying the Chonhar Bridges, it was the Storm Shadows most likely. A serious charge is needed To break through the bridge pavement. Of course, we can say that this was done by a drone, but only large enough, with at least 40-50 kg of explosives.

It can also be assumed that these were GMLRS missiles for HIMARS systems, but still, the range is not the same. This is indeed a distance of 80 km. It could also be GLSDB missiles for the HIMARS system with a range of up to 150 km.

It is Storm Shadow that is carefully used to inflict defeat. Any target beyond 150 km range is either drones or the Storm Shadows.

– Is it possible that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will set a trap for the Russian occupiers in Crimea with real military capabilities?

– I think that this will definitely be done as soon as the AFU launches further advances towards Crimea. Our first priority today is to liberate the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. To do this, the remaining grouping of Russian troops must actually be oppressed deep in Crimea, creating a trap there and breaking their logistics through the Crimean bridge and, more importantly, to cope with the Crimean sea ports occupied by the Russian military.

We are to interrupt their land and sea communications. This can really become a trap. I think that this is one of the scenarios that will be implemented step by step.

– The military observer of the German publication BILD, Julian Röpcke, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could launch an offensive through the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir. Is this a real scenario?

– Yes, and we will surprise him. I think that one way or another but there will be operations to force the Dnipro River. Here it is necessary to understand that it is impossible not to use the flanks for attacks on the Russian troops. We will see some operations either through the Kakhovka reservoir or in other areas.

I think that there were preparations to do it, but were postponed due to the blowing of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant by Russian troops. This scenario may have been delayed, but it has not been cancelled.

