Russians evicting, robbing residents of Hola Prystan in Kherson region

23.06.2023 03:19

In Hola Prystan, Kherson region, the Russian military began to evict local residents from their homes under the pretext of preparing the town for hostilities, while robbing the population.

“Hola Prystan: the occupiers are robbing and evicting local residents from their homes,” the Yellow Ribbon movement posted on Telegram.

Abandoned houses are occupied by Russian servicemen who steal electronic devices and agricultural machinery.

The Yellow Ribbon activists identify the houses where Russians are accommodated and inform the Ukrainian army about them.

As Hola Prystan Town Military Administration posted on Telegram, as of the morning of June 22, unsanitary conditions prevail in Hola Prystan. Eighteen people have died due to flooding in the community, but it is impossible to confirm the fact of death.

“There are unsanitary conditions in the town. As the outside temperature rises, the stench from stagnant water with garbage spreads more intensively in the lowlands,” the report says.

There is enormous destruction of houses in all flooded settlements of the community. The buildings are not habitable.

Electricity supply has not been restored in most towns and villages in flood zone, drainage and water supply do not function.

Also, there is practically no signal, people live an information vacuum.

“Flooding death toll is reportedly increasing. It is known of 18 dead people, but it is impossible to confirm the fact of death,” the Town Military Administration informs.

(c)UKRINFORM 2023

