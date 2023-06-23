Russians claim Henichesk and Skadovsk hit with missiles

Russian occupiers have reported a missile attack on the temporarily occupied cities of Henichesk and Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast.

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Volodymyr Saldo, the Kremlin-appointed puppet leader of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast

Details: TASS has reported that at least three explosions were heard in Henichesk, Kherson Oblast, and a column of black smoke rose over the city, as stated by their source.

Later, Saldo reported that there was supposedly a missile strike on Henichesk and Skadovsk.

Quote: “Four British Storm Shadow missiles were allegedly fired. Information about the casualties and the damage is being updated. Search and rescue workers and medics are on their way to the scene.”

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/23/7408203/

