MOSCOW June 23. 2023 (Saba) – The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that its air defence systems had dropped 15 American-made “JEDDAM” missiles over the regions of the Republic of Donetsk and the province of Zaporoje.

“The Russian air defence systems intercepted four tactical” Tushka-O “missiles, in addition to 15” Himars “missiles and US-made” Jeddam “guided aircraft bombs,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Eleven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the province of Zaporoje. “

In total, 444 Ukrainian military aircraft, 240 helicopters, 4,751 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 anti-aircraft missile systems, 10297 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1129 rocket launchers, 5204 field guns and mortars and 11,126 special military vehicle units have been destroyed since the start of the special operation.

https://www.saba.ye/en/news3248038.htm

