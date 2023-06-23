Putin’s generals turned to the “Wagnerites” with a request: they were harshly answered

Oleg Davygora01:04, 06/24/23

General Surovikin stated that “the enemy is just waiting for the internal political situation in our country to worsen.”

Russian generals turned to the Wagner PMC fighters and urged them to stop.

General Surovikin, who was praised by Prigozhin, urged to stop the PMC convoy and submit to Putin.

“I have just arrived, on the orders of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, from the front line, from the front line, where our troops are fighting the enemy to the death with superior enemy forces, suffering losses, but standing in their positions. I appeal to the leadership, commanders and fighters of the Wagner PMC. We we fought together with you, suffered losses, won together. We are of the same blood, we are warriors,” he said.

“You can’t play into his hands. Before it’s too late, you need to obey the will and order of the popularly elected President of the Russian Federation, stop the columns, return them to their permanent deployment points. Solve all problems only peacefully under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” he added.

There was also an appeal from the First Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev. He called the actions of PMC Wagner “a stab in the back of the country and the president.”

“What is happening now is a glaring fact, which, apart from insanity, I cannot explain <…> This is a coup d’état. Such a provocation could only be invented by the enemies of the Russian Federation,” Alekseev said.

In turn, the AP Wagner TV channel responded to the generals.

“The commanders of PMC” Wagner No. remain loyal to the most promising politician and will carry out any of his orders. Neither the FSB nor Surovikin will be able to stop what has begun. All the generals who, with trembling hands, appeal to the musicians to stop, have actually signed their own sentence. There will be a tribunal. Surovikin will still be responsible for the surrender of Kherson,” the statement said.

