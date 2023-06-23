Prigozhin announced a missile attack on Wagner by the Russian Armed Forces: he is going to “stop” Shoigu

Violetta Orlova22:03, 06/23/23

The Russian Ministry of Defense officially denies any involvement in the attack on the positions of the Wagnerites.

The leader of the PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin , who has repeatedly spread deliberate “stuffing”, in particular against the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, with whom he has a “redistribution of power”, now announced a missile attack on the positions of his mercenaries by Russian personnel troops. UPDATED 22:00. Prigozhin was told that they were going to “stop” the military leadership of the Russian Federation.

As evidence, the Russian military correspondents distributed a video of an alleged “arrival” of thugs in one of the Telegram channels controlled by Wagner. On camera, a bunch of militants allegedly run away after a “rocket strike”. The terrorists assumed that the strike was delivered from the rear.

Prigozhin himself said that his mercenaries were hit by the Russian Defense Ministry (probably, we are talking about regular Russian troops controlled by the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces – UNIAN), so he is preparing revenge.

“We were ready to make concessions to the Ministry of Defense (of Russia – UNIAN), surrender our weapons and find a solution on how we will continue to defend our country. But these scum, they did not calm down. Today, seeing that we are invincible, they struck, rocket strikes in our rear camps. Many of our fighters, our comrades-in-arms, died. We will decide how to respond to this crime. The next step is ours, “Putin’s cook said.”

Strike on Wagner by Kadyrov’s troops of RussiaA blow to the “Wagner” from the personnel troops of Russia

UPDATED 22:00. Meanwhile, a statement was circulated on Prigozhin’s Telegram that the council of commanders of the Wagner PPK was preparing to stop the “evil” allegedly carried by the Russian military leadership: “Those who destroyed our guys today, tens of thousands of lives of Russian soldiers will be punished. ”

On behalf of Prigozhin, they also circulated an appeal not to resist, otherwise all those who disagree “will be considered a threat and destroyed immediately” along with roadblocks and aircraft. After that, the “Wagnerites” promise to return to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The terrorist Girkin called this statement “the beginning of an attempted coup.”

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially denies any involvement in the attack on the positions of the Wagnerites. The footage distributed on Prigozhin’s resources, according to the official statement of the ministry, “does not correspond to reality.”

The conflict between Prigozhin and Shoigu is the main thing

Prigozhin has been publicly at odds with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for a long time. Analysts are convinced that the main motive of the Wagner ringleader is the struggle for power in Russia. Another terrorist, Igor Girkin, has repeatedly attacked Prigozhin with an attempt to cause “disturbance” in the Russian Federation and overthrow the legitimate military-political leadership.

The conflict escalated when Shoigu ordered all volunteer occupation formations to conclude “contracts” with the Russian Defense Ministry, which Prigozhin regarded as an attack on his “private army”, which was not controlled by either the Russian Defense Ministry or the General Staff.

In a recent interview, Prigozhin stated that the war in Ukraine was needed in order for Shoigu to receive the rank of marshal and a second Hero Star. And today, June 23, Prigozhin accused Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov of “genocide of the Russian people . “

