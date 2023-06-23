Plan “Fortress” announced in Moscow and Rostov region – RosSMI

Oleg Davygora23:36, 06/23/23

The “Fortress” plan implies an emergency gathering of personnel and taking control of especially important objects of law enforcement agencies.

In Moscow, the security forces were put on high alert, and in the Rostov region, conscripts are being armed after Prigozhin’s statements .

The “Fortress” plan has been introduced in Moscow, a source of the VChK-OGP reports .

According to Astra , citing sources, after the words of Yevgeny Prigozhin that he was going to “restore justice” in Russia, law enforcement officers in Moscow received an order “to keep everyone in touch, not to go anywhere.”

The Fortress plan has been announced in a number of police departments in the Rostov region, Baza claims .

“Employees have been alerted. Whether the alarm is training and what its causes are being investigated,” writes the telegram channel.

The “Fortress” plan implies an emergency gathering of personnel and taking control of especially important objects of law enforcement agencies. The plan also provides for readiness to repel an external attack.

According to the interlocutors of Vot Tak , conscripts are being armed in the Rostov region after Prigozhin’s statement.

“I’m in the reserve, my 30 people have already been sent to the armor (receiving equipment -” Like this “). They receive armor, weapons, they are waiting for armored personnel carriers,” the interlocutor of the journalist said in one of the border units in the Rostov region.

The second interlocutor among the employees of one of the border units confirmed the reports about the armament of the personnel. At the same time, both military men assured that they did not understand what exactly they were being trained for and what exactly was happening. Command does not give them explanations.

Sources of the Rostov edition 161.ru confirm the information of “Base” about the announcement of the “Fortress” plan in the Rostov region.

“There is an order to put on alert the entire staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard and strengthen the posts on the border with the “LPR” and “DPR”. But there is no kipish.

The situation with Prigogine – details

The head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced a strike on his base by the Ministry of Defense and promised to take revenge. The Russian Defense Ministry states that all messages and video footage disseminated on social networks on behalf of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin about allegedly “delivering a blow to the Wagner PMC rear camps” by the Russian Defense Ministry do not correspond to reality and are an informational provocation.

President Putin is aware of the situation unfolding around Prigozhin, and all necessary measures are being taken, his spokesman Peskov said. After Prigozhin’s statements, a case was initiated on incitement to an armed rebellion , the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...