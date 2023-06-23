Lavrov accuses Israel of “glorifying Nazism” and is told “Don’t lecture us”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has accused Israel of involvement in the “glorification of Nazism”, and Israel has responded by telling Russia not to “lecture” them.

Source: Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Hayat on Twitter

Quote: “There is no change in Israel’s policy, which is absolutely opposed to and rejects the glorification of criminals who collaborated with the Nazis in murdering Jews.

No party should lecture the State of Israel, Israel’s Foreign Ministry, or its diplomats about the importance of preserving the memory of the Holocaust or about the war on historical distortion.”

Background:

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky stated that “It would be wrong to condition our support for and assistance to Ukraine on Ukraine [having to] stop renaming streets or calling Bandera or Melnyk heroes.” Brodsky said, “If you look at things realistically, of course that’s not going to happen.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded: “If, in Mikhail Brodsky’s opinion, Kyiv has the right to such heroes and identity, then this is a problem for the Israeli Foreign Ministry. No one has the right to such heroes.”

In the spirit of Russian propaganda, she called Stepan Bandera and Andrii Melnyk [leaders of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists in the 1930s and 40s – ed.] “the spawn of hell” and “a disgrace to the people of Ukraine”, adding that “this is the glorification of Nazism”.

