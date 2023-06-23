Israel will not help Ukraine with weapons: Netanyahu named two reasons

Yuri Kobzar08:35, 06/23/23

So far, Israel has helped Ukraine only through non-lethal means.

Israel does not want to transfer its weapons to Ukraine for two reasons, directly related to Russia and Iran. This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with The Jerusalem Post .

He noted that in matters of military assistance to Ukraine, Israel is initially in a special situation, which differs from the position of Poland, Germany, France and other partner countries of Ukraine.

“We have a tight military ‘border’ with Russia. Our pilots fly alongside Russian pilots in the skies of Syria. And I think it’s important that we maintain our freedom of action against Iran’s attempts to establish military positions on our northern border,” Netanyahu explains.

The second reason not to give Ukraine weapons is the fear that they could become Russian trophies on the battlefield and then be handed over to Iran, which will try to use these weapons against Israel itself.

“This is not a theoretical possibility. This is exactly what happened with the Western anti-tank weapons that we now find at our borders. So we have to be very careful here,” the prime minister said.

According to Netanyahu, in view of the above, Israel intends to maintain a “balanced approach” and exercise caution.

Israeli aid to Ukraine

So far, Israel has limited itself mainly to humanitarian aid to Ukraine – medical equipment, etc. It is also known that this spring Ukraine received a number of Israeli radars that will help track Russian missile attacks.

However, deliveries of lethal weapons, especially those used on the front line, have not yet been received from Israel. On the eve it became known that Israel could supply a certain number of its Merkava tanks to Cyprus, and Cyprus would transfer its old T-80 tanks to Ukraine. But while this deal is still far from being realized.

