FSB demands from “Wagnerites” to detain Prigozhin

Oleg Davygora00:38, 06/24/23

They claim that Prigozhin’s statements and actions are in fact calls for the start of an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the FSB of the Russian Federation, the statements and actions of Yevgeny Prigozhin were called “calls for the start of an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation.”

The FSB Public Relations Center also called on Wagner PMC mercenaries not to carry out Prigozhin’s “criminal orders” and “to take measures to detain him.”

They claim that Prigozhin’s statements and actions are in fact calls for the start of an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation.VIDEO OF THE DAYplay video

“Information in social networks on behalf of Prigozhin about the alleged strikes of the Ministry of Defense on the Wagner PMC is not true and is a provocation. The case on the fact of Prigozhin’s call to rebellion was initiated due to the seriousness of the situation and the threat of escalation. The Russian armed forces continue to carry out combat missions in line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the special operation,” the FSB said.

The situation with Prigogine – details

The FSB of Russia opened a criminal case against the head of the Wagner PMC, Prigozhin, for calling for an armed rebellion. Later, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation announced the initiation of a criminal case against Yevgeny Prigozhin on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion.

“His actions will be given a proper legal assessment. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 12 to 20 years,” the ministry said in a statement.

In Moscow, the security forces were put on high alert , and in the Rostov region, conscripts are being armed after Prigozhin’s statements.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...