FSB and other security officials in Moscow raised the alarm – media

Those who are on duty are ordered to open fire “in case of a threat.”

The Moscow Department of the FSB is on alert . This is confirmed by a source in army circles, reporting on the alarm in the Moscow garrison.

According to a BBC source close to the special services of the Russian Federation, on the Don highway (this is the Moscow-Voronezh-Rostov-on-Don road), the FSB, with the support of SOBR (special rapid reaction units of the National Guard troops), set up roadblocks. Those who are on duty are ordered to open fire “in case of a threat.” At the same time, the equipment is in readiness mode, but the units have not yet received an order to advance it.

A source of the Cheka-OGPU reports that the SSO units took under protection the building of the Ministry of Defense on Frunzenskaya Embankment.

The situation in the Russian Federation – details

Prigozhin claims that the military command of the Russian Federation allegedly “used in the dark” gunners who attacked the rear of the Wagner PMC and accused Shoigu of “flight” from Rostov-on-Don.

After Prigozhin’s statements, a case was initiated on incitement to an armed rebellion , the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

The media add that the Moscow security forces are on high alert , and the Fortress plan is being introduced in the capital – this is a plan to protect the objects of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The exact actions of employees in this plan fall under state secrets, but it is openly known that the entrances and exits to the buildings of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are blocked.

