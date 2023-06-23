France hands over equipment to prosecutors to investigate Russian war crimes

23.06.2023 07:15

France gave Ukrainian prosecutors the equipment needed to investigate war crimes committed by the Russian Federation.

As the Prosecutor General’s Office posted on Telegram, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin met with Chargé d’Affaires of the French Republic to Ukraine Benjamin Rohrig and members of the French expert mission.

Kostin emphasized that Ukraine highly values the support that France has provided since the first days of Russian aggression, in particular, in the field of restoration of justice.

The Prosecutor General also thanked for the newly transferred equipment, necessary for the investigation into Russian war crimes.

It is noted that France previously handed over two mobile DNA laboratories to Ukraine and continues to provide support to Ukrainian specialists, as well as makes a significant contribution to the work of the International Criminal Court.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that three teams of French investigators and experts were working to investigate the heinous crimes committed in Bucha, Irpin, and Izium. Recently, specialists from France visited Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih where they helped carry out examinations and organized trainings for Ukrainian colleagues.

“The equipment handed over today will greatly help prosecutors and experts in documenting the consequences of attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. The Russian troops have already destroyed or damaged more than 110,000 such objects,” the Prosecutor General noted.

He also expressed his belief that “every such crime will be thoroughly investigated, and the guilty will be justly punished.”https://t.me/pgo_gov_ua/13718?embed=1

Rohrig, in turn, confirmed his readiness to continue support and work further to bring all those responsible to justice.

As reported, in May, Ukrainian law enforcement officers received a second French mobile DNA laboratory to work in areas of active hostilities.

(c)UKRINFORM 2023

