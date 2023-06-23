EU allocates funds to Ukrzaliznytsia to implement European integration projects

23.06.2023 14:10

The European Union, through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), will allocate funds to Ukrzaliznytsia JSC to develop border crossings with the Republic of Poland, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Hungary.

Yevhen Lyashchenko, the chairman of the board of UZ, announced this, Ukrinform reports citing the company’s press service.

“Ukraine is actively working to integrate its railway infrastructure into the EU. We have already started implementing a number of such projects, but now we need systematic support from our international partners and financial institutions. This is the first time in history that the EU has irrevocably allocated funds for the implementation of railway projects in Ukraine. We will develop the most promising crossings with EU countries whose infrastructure needs to be modernized,” he said.

Lyashchenko emphasized that the funds will be used to build the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and Mostyska II-Medyka border crossing points with the Republic of Poland, as well as the Chop-Cierna nad Tisou/Zahony border crossing point that connects Ukraine with the Slovak Republic and Hungary.

In addition, the reconstruction of 1,435 mm station tracks at Vadul-Siret and Hlyboka-Bukovynska stations will be carried out as part of joint projects with Romania.

The CEF (Connecting Europe Facility) is an EU fund established in 2014 to invest in transport, energy, digital and telecommunications projects. It is the main instrument for financing the development of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

As reported, the Ministry of Reconstruction, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are launching a €200 million project to restore and modernize rail infrastructure and renew rolling stock.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

