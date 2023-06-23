Danish, Croatian companies to produce demining equipment in Ukraine

Two global manufacturers of demining equipment signed memoranda with Ukrainian companies on the organization of production in Ukraine.

“On the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, two landmark memoranda were signed on the organization of the production of modern equipment for demining in Ukraine,” Dmytro Kysylevsky, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development, posted on Facebook.

In particular, the Pozhmashyna industrial company is preparing production at its facilities in cooperation with the Hydrema Danish company. And the A3Tech-Ukraine company agreed on the production of special equipment using the technologies of the DOK-ING Croatian manufacturer of multi-purpose vehicles.

“If there is state order, the Danish government will provide funding, including grant funding, to meet the needs of the Ukrainian services in such equipment,” Kysylevsky added.

According to him, everyone will benefit from such a partnership: foreigners will get new sales markets and Ukrainians will get new jobs with decent salaries and industrial training of local manufacturers.

“Production cooperation with local manufacturers or location of production facilities in Ukraine – that’s what we need. Localization is a key policy for economic recovery,” the MP noted.

As reported, Ukraine presented We Build Ukraine initiative in London which aims to unite all international partners who are involved or plan to be involved in the restoration of Ukraine.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

