Beer producer Carlsberg leaves Russia completely

Carlsberg stopped producing beer under its own brand in Russia a year ago.

The Danish brewing company Carlsberg Group has signed an agreement to sell its Russian business. At the same time, neither the buyer nor the price of the transaction is indicated in the company’s message .

“The Carlsberg Group today signed an agreement to sell its Russian business. The separation of the Russian business from the rest of the Carlsberg Group has been very complex, involving about 150 workflows across business functions and an investment of over DKK 150 million in brewing equipment and IT infrastructure” , the statement says.

The transaction is subject to a comprehensive regulatory approval process in Russia. This includes submitting applications to the Russian Government Commission for its approval.

“Therefore, the timing of the final completion of the transaction remains uncertain,” the company said, adding that the sale agreement will not affect Carlsberg’s expected profit in 2023.

Carlsberg Group and the war in Ukraine

The Danish brewing concern Carlsberg Group stopped producing beer under its brand in Russia in March 2022, almost immediately after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the aggressor country. The concern also refused to advertise on the Russian market.

Earlier, the concern announced the termination of investments in Russia and the suspension of export shipments to the Russian “daughter” – the brewing company “Baltika”.

