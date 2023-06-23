Attack on the Chongar bridge: the occupiers have already erected a pontoon crossing (photo)

Yana Stavskaya17:23, 06/23/23

The Armed Forces of Ukraine promised that the “cotton” on the Chongar bridge would hurt the enemy’s logistics.

The Russian invaders, after a successful strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Chongar bridge, erected a pontoon crossing under it, as evidenced by satellite images of Planet Labs published by the “Schemes” project on June 23.

In the pictures you can also see traces of shelling – on the Chongarsky bridge and on the other one next to it.

At the same time, there is still no crossing in the photographs of the bridge taken on May 18, which indicates that it was erected after the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...