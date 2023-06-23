Ekaterina Girnyk15:46, 06/23/23

Former Bundestag chairman and member of Germany’s ruling Social Democratic Party, Wolfgang Thierse, said that Russia could not be defeated militarily and called for a peace settlement .

According to the Tagesschau , in a guest article for the Publik-Forum magazine, Thierse urged “not to abandon the policy aimed at relaxation and balance in relation to Russia.”

“Militarily, Russia is ‘invincible’, so diplomacy must again be given its due to silence the guns as soon as possible,” he said.

At the same time, Tirze emphasized that there should be military solidarity with Ukraine and said that “Russian President Vladimir Putin is not the same as Russia.”

“Russia remains an important part of Europe and, after Putin, should become part of the pan-European security architecture,” he said.

Germany’s attitude to the war in Ukraine

There are different sentiments in Germany regarding the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, the left wing of Olaf Scholz’s SPD party called for peace talks and the recognition of “a reality that you may not like, but which rules out a further escalation of the war.”

At the same time, some German MPs called for more arms to be provided to Ukraine to ensure its survival, even if this entails temporary gaps in the Bundeswehr. However, the German Defense Ministry rejected this initiative .

