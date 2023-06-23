From the LinkedIn page of Nataliia L

Nataliia I.

I’m standing with Ukraine 🇺🇦

June 23

Fantastic speech by Howard #Buffett, eldest son of multi-billionaire Warren Buffett, at the London Conference on Rebuilding #Ukraine: 💡We are not giving Ukraine everything it needs to win this #war, so we also demand that Ukraine fight in a way that we would not fight ourselves. 💡Some act out of fear. But no one would ever fight if they were afraid of the consequences. 💡John McCain once said: not to provoke Putin is to show weakness, which will 100% #provoke Putin. This time we have no room for error. 💡There were times when we were cowardly. We helped, but we were slow.There were times when we were indecisive.There is no time to look back. Because what we do now will change the course of history. 💡No #American would agree to this for their child. No #Brit would agree to this for their child. No one in this room would agree to that for their child. So why are we allowing this to continue? Watch the whole piece. It is very powerful #supportUkraine🇺🇦

…………..

Mr Buffet speaks for decent people everywhere. Here is the link to his speech :

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/nataliia-i-50624071_buffett-ukraine-war-activity-7077947878710665216-wrYx?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

