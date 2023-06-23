From the LinkedIn page of Nataliia L
June 23
Fantastic speech by Howard #Buffett, eldest son of multi-billionaire Warren Buffett, at the London Conference on Rebuilding #Ukraine: 💡We are not giving Ukraine everything it needs to win this #war, so we also demand that Ukraine fight in a way that we would not fight ourselves. 💡Some act out of fear. But no one would ever fight if they were afraid of the consequences. 💡John McCain once said: not to provoke Putin is to show weakness, which will 100% #provoke Putin. This time we have no room for error. 💡There were times when we were cowardly. We helped, but we were slow.There were times when we were indecisive.There is no time to look back. Because what we do now will change the course of history. 💡No #American would agree to this for their child. No #Brit would agree to this for their child. No one in this room would agree to that for their child. So why are we allowing this to continue? Watch the whole piece. It is very powerful #supportUkraine🇺🇦
Mr Buffet speaks for decent people everywhere. Here is the link to his speech :
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/nataliia-i-50624071_buffett-ukraine-war-activity-7077947878710665216-wrYx?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
He sounds presidential. I wish he was in charge. He has integrity and drive. How the hell could anyone argue with him?
He’s already put his money where his mouth is: hundreds of $millions.
I wonder how much the Trumputler wing has donated to Ukraine? The figure will probably turn out to be not unadjacent to zero.
Thanks for sharing Sir Scradge.
Tatiana Goncharenko, of Stand With Ukraine, writes :
Thank you Poland 🇵🇱 for your strong position!
“The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, suggested that those who call Ukraine for a compromise with the Russian Federation give part of their territories to Russia.”
“If they are ready to give up territories so easily, then come on, let them give theirs. Let Ukraine return Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea, and someone will give Russia a piece of their territory. Come on, what’s the problem? I think the Russian Federation will be happy if he will get some good piece, for example, on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea,” said Duda, talking to Ukrainian journalists.
