Zelenskyy warns that nuclear threats will result in Putin’s elimination

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the world will not allow Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Quote: “I believe that if Putin doesn’t stop threatening the world with nuclear weapons, the world will find a way to deprive him of his life. This is very dangerous, and that’s why he is careful to deliver these messages.”

Details: Zelenskyy has added that he considers Putin’s inner circle, which constantly raises the topic of a nuclear strike, dangerous.

He also believes that it is dangerous that Putin has transported the relevant weapons to the territory of Belarus.

At the same time, Zelenskyy believes that the Russian dictator is not ready to do this today, “because he thinks about his life” and “loves himself very much”.

(C) 2023 Ukrainska Pravda

(C) Photo Source: The Hill

