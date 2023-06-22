Why Ukrainians Hate Russia (from the Russian Perspective)

This video talks about why Ukrainians hate Russia. I show a clip of a Russian talk show (Courtesy of Russian Media Monitor) where the participants debate why Ukrainians hate Russia and what can be done about it. It is alarming. It is a fascinating insight inside the Russian Psyche.
2 comments
Anyone who thinks removing Putler will stop russia needs to watch this video, as these Kremlin propagandists discuss the genocide of the Ukrainian population.
Terminally ill Putin is just a puppet. That’s why many resort to criticizing and shaming him without any consequences. The entire ruSSian mafia needs a dive out the window.