Why Ukrainians Hate Russia (from the Russian Perspective)

This video talks about why Ukrainians hate Russia. I show a clip of a Russian talk show (Courtesy of Russian Media Monitor) where the participants debate why Ukrainians hate Russia and what can be done about it. It is alarming. It is a fascinating insight inside the Russian Psyche.

  1. Anyone who thinks removing Putler will stop russia needs to watch this video, as these Kremlin propagandists discuss the genocide of the Ukrainian population.

  2. Terminally ill Putin is just a puppet. That’s why many resort to criticizing and shaming him without any consequences. The entire ruSSian mafia needs a dive out the window.

