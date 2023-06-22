West should torture Putin for war in Ukraine – Duda

Evgenia Sokolenko19:40, 06/22/23

According to him, the world should not allow Putin to tire Ukraine.

The West must tire the Russian society and torture the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

“We must not allow Putin to tire Ukraine and torture us. We must make sure that we, together with Ukraine, tire Russian society and torture Putin,” Duda said in a conversation with Ukrainian journalists.

He also sharply criticized the countries that offer to give part of the territories of Ukraine to Russia.

“Let Ukraine get Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea, and let someone give up a piece of their land. I think Russia will be happy if it gets, for example, a piece on the Mediterranean coast,” the Polish president said.

Duda stressed that he respects Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Even difficult discussions take place between the presidents in a friendly format.

“President Zelensky and I love each other, but we are involved in politics. We have difficult discussions, but their spirit is always friendly – no one wants to harm anyone,” he pushed.

War in Ukraine – support for Poland

Poland has been strongly supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the war. This country, in particular, was one of the first to agree to transfer tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and opened a “hub” for the repair of T – 64 tanks for Ukraine .

Then, again one of the first, Warsaw agreed to provide combat aircraft. Thus, the Poles handed over 14 MiG-29 combat aircraft to Ukraine .

When Ukraine needed modern aviation and the allies agreed on a coalition, Poland almost immediately announced that it had already drawn up a schedule of exercises for our F-16 pilots and was ready to start courses.

In June, the Sejm of Poland adopted a resolution on Ukraine’s membership in NATO

