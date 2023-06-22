Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Chongar bridge on the border with Crimea (photo)

Marta Gichko07:59, 22.06.23

The bridge received significant damage. Traffic has been stopped.

Ukrainian soldiers hit the bridges on the border of Crimea, Kherson region. According to the occupiers, Storm Shadow missiles “arrived”.

According to the Gauleiter of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo, the road surface of several bridges was destroyed, in particular the automobile bridge in Chongar.

“According to a preliminary assessment, English Storm Shadow missiles were used. The road surface was damaged on the bridges. There are no casualties among people,” writes Saldo, promising to resume traffic “in the near future.”

Bridge damage / SHOT

On the other hand, the Gauleiter of the Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, confirmed the strike only on the Chongar bridge. The collaborator did not mention the use of Storm Shadow.

“At night, a blow was struck on the Chongarsky bridge. There were no casualties. Now explosive experts are conducting an examination to assess the type of ammunition. The relevant services have begun to examine the roadway,” Aksyonov said.

Bridge damage / SHOT

Meanwhile, in the Crimean public they write that traffic across the Chongarsky bridge is blocked. Cars are deployed at the entrance to the bridge.

Local / social media comments

(C)UNIAN 2023

