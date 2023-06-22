Ukraine updates: EU takes aim at Russian sanction dodging

06/21/2023

EU ambassadors agreed to adopt measures against Russians, other countries and companies seeking to evade sanctions, as countries pledge aid for Ukraine at a donor conference. Follow DW for more.

The European Union on Wednesday agreed to an 11th round of sanctions against Russia for launching its invasion of Ukraine, Swedish officials announced.

“Today, the EU Ambassadors agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. The package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings,” officials from Sweden, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, wrote on Twitter.

Under the sanctions, the transit via Russia of goods and technology which may be used by the Russian military or aid in its defense and security, will be forbidden.

The sanctions will also make it possible to impose restrictions on the sale of sensitive dual-use goods and technology to countries that could perhaps sell it on to Russia and expand the list of restricted items that could serve Russia’s defense sector.

#COREPER II | Today, the EU Ambassadors agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. The package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings. — Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU (@sweden2023eu) June 21, 2023

In May, the EU announced that it was preparing an 11th round of measures, with one key area of focus being the prevention of circumvention of sanctions by third states and companies.

Sweden said the new measures were approved at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the new sanctions package.

“It will deal a further blow to Putin’s war machine with tightened export restrictions, targeting entities supporting the Kremlin,” she said on Twitter.

“Our anti-circumvention tool will prevent Russia from getting its hands on sanctioned goods,” she added.

Like this: Like Loading...