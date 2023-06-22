Thousands of 🇺🇦 Ukrainian prisoners of the war are in the captivity of 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚

YANA RUDENKO

June 21

💔 They sacrificed everything for their families, future, country and the values of civilized world

There is no peace possible until the last defender is liberated from moscow

The Victory of #Ukraine gives the light of hope for the democratic and free future

1️⃣ To many nations that are currently either under the occupation of 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚

such as Circassians, Chechens, Buryats, Yakuts, Tatars (at least what I know)

2️⃣ under the threat of the occupation of 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 (all russia’s neighbors basically) or

3️⃣ dictatorships regimes in their countries are sponsored by 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 Syrians, Belarusians

Only other democracies can show support to potential democracies

💔🕊️ Free Azovstal Defenders

StandWithUkraine #HumanRights

💔 He is someone’s father, husband and son

𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚’𝐬 “𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥” of 22 𝐀𝐳𝐨𝐯𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥 defenders took place last week in rostov-on-don

🤡 Another circus of 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚, another vile act

After three months of defending Mariupol,

after one year of 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 captivity,

this is what 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 has turned these people into

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐧𝐨 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐬.

🌍 Will the civilized world stand for those who stand for the same values?

HumanRights #StandWithUkraine #Ukraine

They try their best to 𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐞 us

❌ But if they didn’t succeed during 400 years, they won’t succeed now ❌

“My brother is sorting through what’s left of our belongings. Almost nothing has survived. My VYSHUVANKA shirt.”

We remain resilient in the face of 𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐥.

❤️🇺🇦 The vyshyvanka empowers us.

It holds deep symbolism, which is of great significance to Ukrainians.

StandWithUkraine #Ukraine

