Thousands of 🇺🇦 Ukrainian prisoners of the war are in the captivity of 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚

๐Ÿ’” They sacrificed everything for their families, future, country and the values of civilized world

There is no peace possible until the last defender is liberated from moscow

The Victory of #Ukraine gives the light of hope for the democratic and free future

1๏ธโƒฃ To many nations that are currently either under the occupation of ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š

such as Circassians, Chechens, Buryats, Yakuts, Tatars (at least what I know)

2๏ธโƒฃ under the threat of the occupation of ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š (all russiaโ€™s neighbors basically) or

3๏ธโƒฃ dictatorships regimes in their countries are sponsored by ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š Syrians, Belarusians

Only other democracies can show support to potential democracies

๐Ÿ’”๐Ÿ•Š๏ธ Free Azovstal Defenders

StandWithUkraine #HumanRights

๐Ÿ’” He is someone’s father, husband and son

๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š’๐ฌ “๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ” of 22 ๐€๐ณ๐จ๐ฏ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ฅ defenders took place last week in rostov-on-don

๐Ÿคก Another circus of ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š, another vile act

After three months of defending Mariupol,

after one year of ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š๐ง captivity,

this is what ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š has turned these people into

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐š๐ฎ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐›๐ซ๐š๐ณ๐ž๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ž๐๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ก๐š๐ฏ๐ž ๐ง๐จ ๐ฅ๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ.

๐ŸŒ Will the civilized world stand for those who stand for the same values?

HumanRights #StandWithUkraine #Ukraine

They try their best to ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ž us

โŒ But if they didn’t succeed during 400 years, they won’t succeed now โŒ

“My brother is sorting through what’s left of our belongings. Almost nothing has survived. My VYSHUVANKA shirt.”

We remain resilient in the face of ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐ฅ.

โค๏ธ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ The vyshyvanka empowers us.

It holds deep symbolism, which is of great significance to Ukrainians.

StandWithUkraine #Ukraine

