The United States may recognize a nuclear attack on Ukraine as an attack on NATO: details

Katerina Chernovol23:41, 06/22/23

The threat of Russian use of nuclear weapons is now the highest since the Caribbean crisis.

In the US Senate, a bipartisan resolution was registered, according to which, if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine to prevent the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, members of the North Atlantic Alliance should consider such an attack an attack on NATO. The document was submitted by Democrat Richard Blumenthal and Republican Lindsey Graham.

“We believe that the nuclear weapons used in Ukraine will release radiation into large areas in Europe where NATO allies are located,” Voice of America quoted Graham as saying at a congressional press conference . He also repeated the statement of US President Joe Biden that the nuclear threat from the Russian Federation is real.

According to a representative of the Republican Party, the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus is worrying and provocative. Lindsey Graham emphasized that the threat of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons is now the highest since the Caribbean crisis. The best way to prevent a nuclear strike is to explain to the aggressor the consequences of such decisions.

“And our message to Putin’s entourage is that if you do this, if you follow his order, if he ever gives it, you can expect a massive response from NATO, and you will find yourself in a war against NATO,” he said.

