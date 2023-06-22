The mayor of Kharkov announced the amount needed to save the city

Anastasia Gorbacheva21:51, 06/22/23

Igor Terekhov noted that not only residential buildings were damaged, but also infrastructure facilities.

Kharkiv needs 9.5 billion euros. The money is needed to restore houses, infrastructure and public facilities that the Russians destroyed.

“In order to rebuild our city, to rebuild the city’s infrastructure, residential buildings, hospitals, kindergartens, schools, we need 9.5 billion euros. This is a very powerful challenge that no city in Ukraine is able to cope with on its own,” he said. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

At the same time, he pointed out that 150,000 residents of the city were left without housing. In addition, the mayor indicated that half of the schools and kindergartens were destroyed, and 56 hospitals were damaged.

According to him, in 2022, 200 residential buildings were rebuilt at the expense of the Kharkiv budget, and now another 50 houses are under construction.

“It is extremely difficult to do this without the support of our international partners, without the support of international financial institutions,” Terekhov summed up.

The situation in Kharkov – what is known

Russian invaders mercilessly bombed Kharkov, destroying houses and killing local residents.

On April 21, 2022, the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reported that 1,929 residential buildings had been destroyed in the city . Since then, the regional center has been repeatedly subjected to Russian attacks, with the Saltovka area suffering the most.

