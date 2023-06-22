Scholz Promises Ukraine Security Guarantees, but Not Swift NATO Accession

Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, promises Ukraine security guarantees but not swift NATO membership.

According to Reuters, Scholz, addressing the Bundestag, pledged long-term security guarantees to Ukraine, dashing Kyiv’s hopes for swift NATO membership.

“We have to take a sober look at the current situation,” Scholz told German lawmakers in a speech in parliament, adding the government in Kyiv had itself acknowledged the country would not be able to join NATO as long as the war was still going on.

He emphasised the need to focus on the top priority (at the NATO summit) in Vilnius (in mid-July), namely strengthening the combat power of Ukraine.

Scholz stated that Berlin, along with G7 and European Union partners, is working on long-term security guarantees for Kyiv.

“Our goal is … a sustainable military support of Ukraine, including with modern Western weapons, and the strengthening of Ukraine’s economic resilience as it defends itself against the Russian aggression,” he said.

As known, Ukraine seeks clear formulations on its prospect of NATO membership at the July NATO summit in Vilnius.

On Wednesday, James Cleverly, the UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, has stated that London will be “very supportive” if Ukraine is able to undergo a simplified NATO accession procedure.

According to Le Monde, France has changed its cautious position regarding Ukraine’s NATO membership.

(C) 2023 Ukrainska Pravda

Like this: Like Loading...