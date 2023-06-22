Russia is warned of consequences of possible terrorist attack on ZNPP – Dmytro Kuleba

22.06.2023 19:50

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that Russia will be warned about what will happen if it resorts to a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy said this in an interview with Suspilne, Ukrinform reports.

“There will be a lot of quiet diplomatic work going on now, and I think Russia will be sent a warning about what will happen if it takes this step. Whether Russia will listen is another question,” Kuleba said.

He noted that Ukraine does not tire of repeating that the best way to prevent future tragedies created by Russia is to give Ukraine the weapons that it needs to drive Russia out of Ukraine.

“We have an understanding that as long as Russia controls at least one square meter of our land, it will have the space of this square meter to organize tragedies,” the minister explained.

According to the foreign minister, he told a number of people during his visit to London that Russia creates escalation regardless of whether the opponent does what “Therefore, the best thing you can do is to give us weapons to drive Russia out of Ukraine,” Kuleba told his interlocutors.

As reported, on June 20, the head of the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russians had mined a cooler at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and if it was disabled, there was a significant likelihood that there would be major problems.

On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky says in a video address that Russia is considering a scenario of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and has prepared everything for it.

