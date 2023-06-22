“Putin is being given a total f*ck”: Prigozhin revealed the big problems of the Russian Federation in Bakhmut

Marta Gichko14:21, 06/22/23

According to him, military correspondents are not allowed into the city now so that they do not record the loss of control.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has hinted that dictator Vladimir Putin is being lied to about the real situation at the front.

According to the press service of Prigozhin, one of the media recalled his statement that the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already 25 km from the front line in Zaporozhye.

“This information caused bewilderment among the public. Please explain why your words are so different from the official data?” Prigogine was asked.

He responded in the traditional manner, stating that Putin does not receive truthful data on the course of hostilities.

“Total crap is brought to the president’s table, shameless. When we took Bakhmut, we let all the military correspondents go there, you remember this well, so that they see the real state of affairs, and no one talks about thousands of destroyed tanks and armored vehicles. This No one is allowed in there (in Bakhmut today – UNIAN), nothing is shown precisely because there are colossal problems there. Shoigu and Gerasimov have a simple approach: a lie must be monstrous in order to be believed in. This is what they do “, – said Prigogine.

