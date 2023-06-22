Panic is gaining momentum: occupiers and collaborators are trying to leave Crimea

Katerina Chernovol23:12, 06/22/23

Many have bought real estate in the Krasnodar Territory and the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation.

Collaborators are trying to leave the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea and take their families out. This process is gaining momentum.

As Denis Chistikov, Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, noted on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel, the occupiers and their henchmen are already trying to quit and leave the peninsula.

“But on the peninsula, they are trying to restrain them by intimidation or criminal prosecution, or immediately mobilization and participation in a “special military operation,” he added.

According to Chistikov, the henchmen of the Russian invaders and occupiers have already taken their families out. Queues were recorded in the direction from the occupied Crimea towards the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

“Many people have already bought real estate in the Krasnodar Territory and the Rostov Region, this is evidenced by the popularity of advertisements and offers from Krasnodar realtors,” Chistikov said.

Occupied Crimea: current news

On the administrative border with the occupied Crimea, an explosion thundered on the morning of June 22. The invaders announced an attack on the Chongar bridge with a Storm Shadow rocket. The road surface on the bridge was damaged, traffic was stopped.

The other day it was also restless near the occupied Feodosia – there the partisans blew up the railway tracks . Since the railway is the main component of Russian logistics, this will create significant problems for the supply of enemy troops.

Explosions were also heard in occupied Sevastopol. While the local channels were writing about the work of the air defense, the Gauleiters decided to give their version of events. According to Russian henchman Mikhail Razvozhaev, Ukraine allegedly started the rumors about air defense, and the sounds that the locals heard were training cadets using ” rocket bombers .”

