New Video Of Missile Strike On Chongar Bridge Released

The moment of the “fly-in” was caught on CCTV.

22.06.2023

As reported by Charter987.org, the Chongar bridges connecting Kherson region and temporarily occupied Crimea were struck tonight. Traffic on them has been halted. Storm Shadow missiles were reportedly used for the attack.

A new video, which allegedly captures the moment of the strike on the Chongar bridge, will be published online





Like this: Like Loading...