New Video Of Missile Strike On Chongar Bridge Released

The moment of the “fly-in” was caught on CCTV.

22.06.2023

As reported by Charter987.org, the Chongar bridges connecting Kherson region and temporarily occupied Crimea were struck tonight. Traffic on them has been halted. Storm Shadow missiles were reportedly used for the attack.

A new video, which allegedly captures the moment of the strike on the Chongar bridge, will be published online


https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/6/22/552950/

    • Yes, this is the first step of liberation. I’m sure that Ukraine has enough missiles left to destroy every bridge leading into Crimea, especially the big one.

      • I hope the West have not warned Ukraine off from destroying the Kerch Bridge. I was expecting it to be lying at the bottom of the Azov now, especially since the orcs blew up the dam.

        • Ukraine has the destruction planned, for sure, but, I think that they are waiting for something.

