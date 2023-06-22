In the Berdyansk region, a recreation center took off into the air along with the occupiers

Irina Pogorelaya07:07, 06/22/23

Locals report “arrival” at the base.

At night, an explosion occurred near the temporarily occupied Berdyansk , Zaporozhye region. The arrival was at the recreation center “Rosa”, where the Russian invaders are based.

This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko. “At 1:40, a loud explosion was heard in the Berdyansk region, which was heard even 50 kilometers away in the village of Urzuf in the Mariupol region,” he said.

Andryushchenko added that the locals reported that the occupiers’ concentration at the Roza recreation center in the village of Azovskoye, Berdyansk region, had fallen into the place of concentration.

“After the arrival, a fire broke out. The glow was observed for more than an hour,” Andryushchenko shared the details.

“Bavovna” for the occupiers

“Bavovna” often happens in Ukraine. Recently, it has happened especially often in the occupied Crimea. However, from time to time “arrivals” occur in the Zaporozhye region . There is a resistance movement that gives the Russians a “warm” welcome.

