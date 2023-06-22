First laboratory outside of China to study Xi Jinping’s ideas opened in Russia

Oleg Davygora18:53, 06/22/23

By 2025, the staff of the center should publish a scientific monograph that will acquaint “Russian readers, including representatives of the Russian government” with the ideas of Xi Jinping.

The first laboratory outside of China to study the ideas of Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been set up in Russia .

According to Kommersant , it was formed on the basis of the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IKSA RAS). Based on the results of the laboratory’s work, in 2025, “a large scientific monograph should be published that will acquaint Russian readers, including representatives of the Russian authorities, with the ideas of Xi Jinping and their significance for the development of China and, of course, for Russian-Chinese relations,” he told the Chinese to Xinhua agency director of the institute Kirill Babaev.

He noted that the Russian government needs to understand well “what is the ideological basis for the development of today’s China.”

Research will focus on Xi’s ideas in economics, foreign and domestic policy, social policy, culture, art, and ideology. The laboratory will have to establish contacts with Chinese scientific centers, hold several joint conferences and round tables.

