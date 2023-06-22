China kicked Russia out of a project to create a new aircraft

Yuri Kobzar15:08, 06/22/23

The Chinese decided that they could build their own passenger plane without the help of the Russians.

China has excluded Russia from the CR929 passenger airliner project, which has been developed since 2017 as a competitor for Boeing and Airbus aircraft. This is written by The Air Current .

So, at the international air show in Le Bourget, France, China dedicated a separate stand to a future long-haul aircraft capable of accommodating 280 passengers. At the same time, the project was presented as China’s own development – without mentioning Russia.

It is noteworthy that even the abbreviation of the future liner CR was conceived as a symbol of the joint work of the two countries. The letter “C” meant “China” (China), and the letter “R” – respectively “Russia” (Russia).

As early as last year, the South China Morning Post wrote that disagreements over this project were growing between China and Russia. So, the Chinese were unhappy that the Russians were late with the implementation of their part of the project – the creation of the fuselage. The Russians, on the other hand, did not like that the Chinese wanted to attract Western companies to work on the liner.

“Beijing hopes that the CR-929 passenger aircraft will meet Western airworthiness standards. The wide-body aircraft is intended for flights to the US and Europe, so it would be better to select some key components by splitting orders with European and American manufacturers. The Russian side regards Beijing’s decision to use Western components as a demonstration of the white flag to the West against the backdrop of global sanctions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the publication wrote at the time, citing an informed source.

Cooperation between Russia and China – latest news

Russia is rapidly losing the Chinese market for petroleum products and oil. China, which together with India buys more than 80% of Russian oil exports, cut purchases by half in June. Instead of Russian barrels, independent Chinese refineries preferred Iranian ones – discounts on them turned out to be higher

At the same time, NATO fears military-political cooperation between Moscow and Beijing. According to Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, it is not difficult for him to imagine a conflict in which Russia and China will act together.

