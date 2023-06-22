Armed Forces of Ukraine de-occupy 14 settlements in Luhansk region

Fourteen settlements in Luhansk region have already been de-occupied.

“We have de-occupied 14 settlements. This is about five to seven percent of the total territory of Luhansk region, including the areas occupied in 2014. But we hope for the region’s de-occupation as soon as possible, for the restoration of life, and the return of our citizens,” Artem Lysohor, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

According to him, since the area of Luhansk region is 26,700 sq km, 1,400 to 1,900 sq km have already been liberated, which is more than it was officially shown until recently.

The governor of Luhansk region also spoke about the number of people who managed to escape from the invaders. According to his data, 185,000 people are in the territory of Ukraine and another 50,000 have moved abroad.

“But these numbers are constantly changing because many people return and this process is irreversible. It is also pleasing that, despite all the enemy obstacles, impediments at checkpoints, people still go to Ukraine – through the occupied territory, through Russia, through other countries,” the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration emphasized.

As reported, the Russian invaders officially legalized filtration camps and prisons in the territory of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

