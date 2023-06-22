Apart from Chongar Bridge, old bridge across Syvash damaged – Russian media

22.06.2023 11:32

Besides the Chongar Bridge, the old bridge across the Syvash was also damaged

That’s according to Russian media, Ukrinform reports.

“The shell pierced the bridge in two places. The road surface of the backup bridge was also damaged,” the propagandists write.

This old bridge over the Syvash River is located next to the Chongar Bridge.

As reported, the Chongar Bridge, which connects the temporarily occupied Crimea with mainland Ukraine, was struck, and traffic on the bridge was blocked.

