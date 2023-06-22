All repair crews brought from Russia leave Luhansk region’s Sievierodonetsk

22.06.2023 00:32

In destroyed Sievierodonetsk, the Russian invaders stopped demonstrative “repairs” carried out by workers from the Russian Federation.

“Almost all brigades from the city destroyed by the Russians moved to Donetsk region. Only local builders remained, forced to work practically free of charge,” the Luhansk Regional Military Administration posted on Facebook.

In addition, the invaders began to detain people who try to use mobile phones.

“There is practically no signal in Sievierodonetsk, collaborators continue to identify places where people try to catch signal and call their relatives. If earlier such places were only detected and controlled, then they tried to fine so-called violators. But this practice did not work as people have no money,” the report reads.

Therefore, the invaders began to detain the residents when they tried to call someone. According to eyewitnesses, men are kept in custody for 30 days, women – for 15.

As reported, the Russians destroyed the sewage system in Sievierodonetsk and deprived the residents of electricity and water supply.

