Zelenskyy’s on Ukraine’s counteroffensive: 20,000 square km rigged with mines, making advances difficult

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian forces laid mines across a wide area of Ukraine, making it difficult for Ukrainian forces to advance.

Quote from Zelenskyy: “Some people think we’re in a Hollywood movie, and expect immediate results. It’s not like that.”

Details: Zelenskyy explained that it is difficult for Ukrainian forces to make gains because Russian forces laid mines across 200,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian land.

“Regardless of what others want us to do, including their attempts to put pressure on us, with all due respect, we will continue advancing on the battlefield in ways we deem appropriate,” the Ukrainian president stressed.

(C) 2023 Ukrainska Pravda

Like this: Like Loading...