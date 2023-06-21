Weapons for Ukraine: EU Ambassadors approve €3.5B EPF increase

21.06.2023 17:23

The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER II) increased the European Peace Facility (EPF), which finances the purchase of weapons for Ukraine, by EUR 3.5 billion.

“Today, the EU Ambassadors approved an additional €3,5 billion (2018 prices) to the European Peace Facility,” the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU posted on Twitter.

As noted, this decision reaffirms the EU’s commitment to supporting its partners in the field of security and defence.

As reported, in March 2021 the Council of the EU adopted a new financial instrument – the European Peace Facility with a capacity of EUR 5 billion – which will be used to finance activities within the framework of the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) in 2021-2027.

It is from this facility that the European Union allocates funds for weapons which the EU Member States transfer to Ukraine.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...