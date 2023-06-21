Ukrainian FPV drones attack a “unique” Russian military development as a symbiosis of an APC-80 and C-8 aircraft missile launchers

June 20, 2023

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have used a drone to strike at one of Russia’s most unusual military developments, the existence of which has only recently come to light.

Here’s What We Know

A photo of the Russian weapon, which is a symbiosis of an BTR-80 armoured personnel carrier and two launchers for S-8 unguided aerial missiles, surfaced on social media this month. On top of this whole structure is a “brazier” that protects it from impact.

#Ukraine: A "unique" Russian vehicle was targeted by FPV loitering munitions of the Ukrainian 72nd Mechanized Brigade near Vuhledar, #Donetsk Oblast- a BTR-80 with a couple of 57mm UB-32 unguided aircraft rocket pods was damaged by two FPV drones. pic.twitter.com/lKL3kdJ6im — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) June 19, 2023

The extent of the damage is not specified, but judging from the video footage, the vehicle was not completely destroyed.

Source: @UAWeapons

