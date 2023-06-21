Ukrainian FPV drones attack a “unique” Russian military development as a symbiosis of an APC-80 and C-8 aircraft missile launchers

June 20, 2023
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have used a drone to strike at one of Russia’s most unusual military developments, the existence of which has only recently come to light.
Here’s What We Know
A photo of the Russian weapon, which is a symbiosis of an BTR-80 armoured personnel carrier and two launchers for S-8 unguided aerial missiles, surfaced on social media this month. On top of this whole structure is a “brazier” that protects it from impact.
The extent of the damage is not specified, but judging from the video footage, the vehicle was not completely destroyed.
Source: @UAWeapons
One comment
It doesn’t matter. In another report, it says that this weapon is not very effective. It’s the usual piece of desperate ruskie crap.