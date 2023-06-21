Two posts from Volodymyr Kukharenko

June 21

“How is the war in Ukraine and the history of Ukraine connected with your professional activity? Why are you posting this? It’s a professional, not a political network!” – another troll said. Ok, I’ll take time to explain what I thought was obvious.

So here I am, a co-owner and CEO of a Ukrainian business. I am 44, with no serious health issues, so I fall into the age when I may be conscripted if needed, so I cannot leave the country and attend conferences where I could establish business connections. Some of my current and former employees and subcontractors have already joined the army, so I lost some valuable team members, and I pray they come back safe and sound, “with the shield, and not on the shield”, as Spartans said. Part of my team has moved outside of Ukraine, others are scattered across the country in the places they feel safer. They all experience huge stress, as some of them have not seen their families for 16 months, they wake up every second night from the explosions they hear. Some of them were in really dangerous places and even under Russian occupation. Everyone here personally knows someone who laid his life for our freedom.

In winter months, Russians tried to switch off the electricity and freeze us all, so Ukrainian businesses had to adapt even to it. Now every business has a generator, batteries, Starlink terminal, and many other devices for autonomous work. That was quite an expense, but we went for it. Most of the businesses here donate to the army if they can, as we understand that it’s a question of survival.

We cut all business relations with Russian businesses on the first day of the war (and asked everyone to do it). Some customers are afraid to work with Ukrainian companies because of war (while some do give more work to support Ukrainians).

And I can’t be sure that I will wake up tomorrow. Reasonably I understand that the chances of being killed by a Russian rocket in Kyiv are low now (God bless America for Patriot air defense systems!), but subconsciously it still holds you down, the brain works not only with reason but with emotions too. Every second night I am waking up from sirens, and carry my sleeping kids to a safer place in our flat. I remember the bodies of executed civilians, children included, just 30 miles from my home. And I feel guilt for not being in the trenches and fear of getting into the trenches at the same time. How do you think it influences our work performance? I can’t write about business like I did before, so I write about war, and history, as I hope it will make some impact, a little drop that will help to survive both me and my business in the future.

Does anyone still think this war is not “business-related”? If you are among them, just remove me from contacts and block me, I’d better have no business with you even when it’s over.

800 years ago, Rus-Ukraine was asking the West to assist against the invaders from the East. In 1240, Golden Horde took and burned Kyiv after 2 weeks of siege. King Danylo retreated to the western part of the country, and was going to fight back, built the fortresses, and convinced the Pope to call for a crusade. But no one came, and he was left alone. So he had to negotiate with the Horde, and meet their demands: pay tribute, demilitarization by destroying the fortresses he built, and, finally, joined the Horde in a couple of fights against some of those who did not answer his call. It took 80 years to push the Horde back.

This story is repeated a number of times. And repeating again. Putin wants the same as Khan Batu wanted: Ukraine should demilitarize itself and refuse to join alliances like NATO, in order to become defenseless. And eventually, he wants Ukrainians in his army to move further to Europe.

This is what Europeans have to understand. You won’t be safe if Ukraine falls. Because it would take just a generation to “cleanse” the most ethnically conscious Ukrainians and draft the remaining ones into the Russian army. Look at Chechens: they were fighting for their independence against Russia furiously in the 90ties, but now many of them are now serving in the Russian army (while many emigrated, and now are fighting on the Ukrainian side). Or you may look back at Ukrainians too: in 1919 we lost to Red Army, and as part of the USSR, we did invade Afghanistan, Finland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, and many other places. And again, it took 72 years to set ourselves free.

This is how it works: the nation that loses to Russia becomes “Russian” until it frees itself. It’s like cancer that spreads and never stops, and is hard to cure. We do not want to be part of Russia again as we paid in blood for centuries. And I am sure you do not want us to become “Russians” for another 70-80 years, and lose dozens of millions of people again as we did in the 20th century.

We just cannot avoid fighting. So we would prefer to fight as free people against Russia to fight against other countries as part of Russia…

