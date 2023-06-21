President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the international community for its support following an insulting statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called the Ukrainian leader “a disgrace to the Jewish people.”
The interviewer asked the Ukrainian president about his reaction to President Putin telling an international conference in St Petersburg last week that he was a disgrace to the Jewish people. Zelenskyy lost many of his relatives in the Holocaust, including his grandfather, and it was clear that he was taken by surprise by the question, writes the BBC.
He took a deep breath, put his head down, and a few seconds later said he wasn’t quite sure how to answer the question.
Quote: “It’s like he doesn’t fully understand his words. Apologies, but it’s like he is the second king of antisemitism after Hitler.
This is a president speaking. A civilised world cannot speak that way. But it was important for me to hear the reaction of the world and I am grateful for the support.”
RuZZia has had outbound Jewish emigration for decades. Ukraine has had inbound Jewish migration since independence. Jews can and do walk around in any Ukrainian city in full religious regalia without fear of attack by degenerates. The same can’t be said of RuZZia.
Unfortunately it is not possible in certain areas of London and Paris for Jews to wear clothes that identify their religion due to the importation of degenerates from putinaZi client shitholes such as Syria, Iran etc.
The Chief Rabi of Russia; Pinchas Goldschmidt, left last year and advised all Jews to leave putlerstan.
Outside the ME, there is no country more anti-Semitic than putlerstan.
Which is why it is an utter disgrace that Israel has not strained its every sinew to help Ukraine drive out the putinaZis. In fact Netanyahu stated before his latest election victory that he would be “looking into ways that we can help Ukraine.” Since then, nothing.