“The second king of antisemitism after Hitler”: Zelenskyy comments on Putin’s deplorable vitriol

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the international community for its support following an insulting statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called the Ukrainian leader “a disgrace to the Jewish people.”

The interviewer asked the Ukrainian president about his reaction to President Putin telling an international conference in St Petersburg last week that he was a disgrace to the Jewish people. Zelenskyy lost many of his relatives in the Holocaust, including his grandfather, and it was clear that he was taken by surprise by the question, writes the BBC.

He took a deep breath, put his head down, and a few seconds later said he wasn’t quite sure how to answer the question.

Quote: “It’s like he doesn’t fully understand his words. Apologies, but it’s like he is the second king of antisemitism after Hitler.

This is a president speaking. A civilised world cannot speak that way. But it was important for me to hear the reaction of the world and I am grateful for the support.”

