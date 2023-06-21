scradge1

Pentagon overestimated cost of weapons sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion

https://www.stripes.com/theaters/us/2023-06-20/ukraine-military-aid-russia-pentagon-10498388.html#:~:text=WASHINGTON%20—%20The%20Defense%20Department%20overestimated,money%2C%20the%20Pentagon%20said%20Tuesday.

  1. Roman Sheremeta commented on FB:

    “The Pentagon has overestimated the cost of aid to Ukraine by more than $6 billion since February 2022. This means that the US has more additional funds than previously thought, which means more weapons to Ukraine. Can we finally start giving Ukraine F-16s and long range missiles!”

