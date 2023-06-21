‘Partisans’ Blow Up Railroad In Crimea

Train traffic has been stopped.

21.06.2023

Unknown “partisans” have blown up a railway in Crimea.

This was reported by the Baza telegram channel.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred on a section of track near Feodosia during the night of June 21. As a result of the explosion the railway bed was damaged.

Crimean gauleiter confirmed the “damage” to the railway near Feodosia on Wednesday, June 21.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing the Telegram channel of the so-called “head” of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov.

“Train traffic will be restored within two hours. There are no casualties. The relevant services are working at the site,” he wrote.

At the same time, Aksenov’s “adviser” Oleg Kryuchkov added that “two morning electric trains have been cancelled due to the damage to the track”.

“Passengers from Feodosiya and Vladyslavivka stations will be sent by bus,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...