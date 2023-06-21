Latvia transfers its entire fleet of helicopters to Ukraine – prime minister

Veronika Prokhorenko16:50, 06/21/23

Earlier, Vilnius was one of the first to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the transfer of the Stinger MANPADS.

Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins announced that Vilnius will give Ukraine its entire fleet of helicopters to counter the war of conquest waged by the Russians.

He stated this at an international conference on the restoration of Ukraine in London, Ukrinform reports .

“We have a fleet of helicopters, all these helicopters – the latter are now being repainted to be usable and look good – we are sending to Ukraine,” Karins said.

According to the official, his government has spent more than 1.3% of GDP to support Ukraine, including 1% to meet the military needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front.

He stressed that Latvia never had any illusions about Russia and decided to support Kiev with the American Stinger MANPADS even before the start of a full-scale war (in November-December 2021, when Vilnius was already worried about the accumulation of Russian troops on the common border with Ukraine) .

Karins said that it was the right decision then, because the weapons arrived the day before the invasion began and was one of the reasons why the Russians did not capture the airport in the Kyiv region.

The head of the Latvian government pointed out that now the country continues to support Ukraine both on a humanitarian and military level, because Latvia, as a nation, has an understanding of what the Ukrainians are fighting for.

“They fight for many things, but you can boil it down to three values: freedom, democracy and the rule of law. We all talk about these things all the time. We are all freedom fighters. But, friends, Ukrainians are freedom fighters, and we now we are those who support freedom,” he said.

The official added that he supports the integration of Ukraine into the EU and NATO and stressed that all the frozen Russian assets should be used to restore the destruction that the Russians brought.

Note that the conference in honor of Ukraine (Ukraine Recovery Conference) will last in London for two days – during June 21 and 22.

