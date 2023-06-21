Invaders appropriating humanitarian aid given to victims in flooded Oleshky

21.06.2023 00:35

In the temporarily occupied Oleshky in Kherson region, the invaders seize humanitarian aid intended for victims of flooding caused by the Kakhovka HPP explosion.

“The situation on the left bank is catastrophic. The Russian occupiers rob the Ukrainian population in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine which suffered from flooding as a result of the Kakhovka HPP explosion. For example, at the checkpoints at the entrance to the settlement of Oleshky in Kherson region, during the inspection of vehicles, the occupiers seize humanitarian aid, which is sent to the affected population, and they take it for their own needs,” Andriy Kovaliov, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As reported, in Kherson region, rescue operations and the evacuation of people from the areas flooded following the Kakhovka HPP dam explosion committed by Russian troops on the night of June 6 are ongoing.

Ukraine evacuated people from the left bank of Kherson region in a regime of extreme silence.

According to preliminary data, hundreds of residents of the flooded Oleshky died because the Russians refused to evacuate those who did not have a Russian passport.

