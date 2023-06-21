Humeniuk: Occupiers’ blowing up of Crimean Titan to affect three neighboring countries

Ukraine is observing the activity of the Russian occupiers on the territory of the Crimean Titan plant and is recording the partial departure of the local population due to fears of a catastrophe.

In the case of an explosion, the Russian military, who are closest to the plant, will be the first to suffer, and the accident may also affect citizens of Turkey, Romania and Moldova, the head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command “South” Nataliia Humeniuk said at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform.

“We do not observe organized evacuations, but there are cases of group departures of people, and they are obvious in the sense of their own safety and concern for their own safety. That is, at their own discretion, many of the local population, taught by experience, in particular in 2018, when there were chemical emissions from this enterprise, people are trying to get away from this danger zone as much as possible,” the spokeswoman said, answering the question whether there is an evacuation of citizens from the adjacent territories of Crimean Titan, which is mined by the Russian occupiers.

Humeniuk emphasized that Ukraine is monitoring the activity of the occupiers in the area of the Crimean Titan, and noted that in case of its explosion, the Russian military will be the first to suffer.

“Yes, we are monitoring the situation regarding the delivery of explosives there, the activity of the occupation forces around, and it is likely that this will be another link in the chain of man-made blackmail used by the enemy. Therefore, we hope that the international community will be able to convince and influence the military and political leadership of the country to understand that the first and most affected will be the occupying country’s own units, because they are closest,” said Humeniuk.

In addition, she noted that unlike the explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, a terrorist attack on the Crimean enterprise will affect other countries.

“If we compare the blackmail and the triggering of a man-made disaster related to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, it was a more local situation, but the one related to the Titan plant will have an international character. According to experts, the affected area may reach other countries, including Turkey, Romania, and Moldova, and this should worry the leadership of these countries and increase international pressure,” Humeniuk said.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before, during the national telethon “United News”, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that Crimean Titan and Zaporizhzhia NPP are key facilities where Russian occupation forces can strike, but this will not stop the process of liberating Ukraine from the enemy.

Earlier it was reported that the invaders had taken valuable equipment from the Crimean Titan plant, and currently there is only one shop producing nitrogen fertilizers. Currently, 200 tons of ammonia are stored there.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

