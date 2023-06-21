France ‘backs Ukraine’s Nato bid’ to pressure Russia into peace talks

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, reportedly hopes the about-turn in policy could help end the war

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, at a press conference earlier this month CREDIT: Sarah Metssonnier/AFP via Getty Images/AFP

France is to support Ukraine’s bid to one day join Nato in an attempt to pressure Russia into negotiating an end to its war, according to French reports – amid concern Kyiv will struggle to liberate all its territory.

France and Germany blocked any prospect of Ukraine’s rapid accession to Nato in 2008, against the advice of the United States, which at the time advocated its integration.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, stuck to this stance both before and after the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

“Ukraine’s entry into Nato would be perceived by Russia as something confrontational. You can’t imagine it with this kind of Russia,” he told Le Monde in December 2022.

However, during a defence council meeting at the Elysée Palace on June 12, Mr Macron and his government reconsidered the possibility of Kyiv joining the alliance, according to the French newspaper.

Defending that position as a “means of influencing the conflict and bringing Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table is the approach now favoured by France in the delicate discussions between Ukraine’s allies in the run-up to the annual Nato summit” due to be held next month, the newspaper reported.

Paris considers pushing Ukraine’s membership as a “security guarantee” in its own right, since it could discourage Russia from continuing the war or, should the conflict come to an end, prevent any further aggression.

By supporting the country’s ambitions, France also hopes to convince Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, to enter into negotiations when he deems the time is right, depending on the results of the counter-offensive, said Le Monde.

The stance represents a significant shift for France, moving it closer to central European countries like Poland and the Baltic States.

“The French position is now closer to that of Poland than Germany,” a foreign diplomat was cited as saying.

France has ruled out the idea of Ukraine joining Nato while the war is ongoing, as it could lead to the activation of the organisation’s mutual assistance clause – Article 5 – and plunge the West into conflict.

But Paris hopes the change of tack will make it easier to put “tangible and credible” security guarantees in place for the future.

“We need to be much more ambitious than we sometimes are on these issues,” said Mr Macron in a speech in Bratislava last month.

The strategic shift can be explained in part by Ukraine’s slow progress in its counter-offensive it launched on June 4.

It is said to have clawed back 38 sq miles (100 sq km) of territory in the first week but just 5.7 sq miles in the second.

A French diplomatic source told Le Monde: “Paris believes in Ukraine’s ability to gain ground, to put Russia in a difficult position and to reach conditions that will enable it to negotiate peace.”

But the paper said the general consensus was that “Kyiv will find it difficult to recover all the territories occupied by Moscow’s forces”.

France is also said to be considering supplying Ukraine with 50 Scalp air-launched cruise missiles, the French twin of the British Storm Shadow that London has been supplying to Kyiv since mid-May.

A member of Mr Macron’s entourage said the move was “under serious consideration”.

Some Eastern European states, notably Poland and the Baltic States, may send ground troops to Ukraine if its Nato allies fail to give it adequate security guarantees at the Vilnius summit, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Nato secretary-general, warned earlier this month.

France has ruled this out but, according to Le Monde, its chief of staff is studying the possibility of French participation in one or more no-fly zones over certain areas of Ukraine.

The reports came as the EU was reportedly set to unveil an aid package for Ukraine worth €50 billion (£42.8 billion) on Tuesday.

The figure – due to be unveiled by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission – comes after a review of the bloc’s 2021-27 budget and ahead of an international conference in London this week on raising funds to help rebuild the country.

Kyiv is reportedly in negotiations with Western arms manufacturers to boost production of weapons, including drones, and could sign contracts in the coming months.

In May, Mr Zelensky said the country was working with British defence company BAE Systems to set up a Ukrainian base to both produce and repair weapons and equipment. No deal has been signed yet.

Germany’s Rheinmetall said last month it had set up a joint venture with Ukrainian state-owned conglomerate Ukroboronprom to build and repair tanks in Ukraine. Operations were expected to begin from mid-July.

