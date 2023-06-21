Ekaterina Girnyk15:54, 06/21/23

Gauleiter DPR Pushilin issued an order to establish camps for the detention of all who are not citizens of the so-called “DPR” or Russia.

Gauleiter of the so-called “DPR” Denis Pushilin signed an official order on the establishment of concentration camps on the territory of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region . This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, adding a photo of the order.

“Concentration camps in the Donetsk region. Now it’s official. Gauleiter Pushilin issued a de facto order to create camps for the detention of everyone who is not a citizen of the so-called DPR or Russia,” Andryushchenko said.

The corresponding order is dated June 20 / t.me/andriyshTime

According to Andryushchenko, this is a banal legalization of filtration camps and prisons / t.me/andriyshTime

According to Andryushchenko, this is a banal legalization of filtration camps and prisons, which are a complete analogue of Nazi concentration camps. “Unless without gas chambers (although this is not certain),” he stressed.

The text of the order, dated June 20 and signed by Pushilin, refers to the creation of a “temporary detention center for foreign citizens and stateless persons subject to administrative expulsion from the territory of the Russian Federation, deportation or readmission.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...