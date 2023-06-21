92nd Brigade drone company destroy millions of dollars’ worth of Russian equipment over two days

Achilles drone company of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed Tor-M2K anti-aircraft missile system, Ural armored personnel carrier, and Kushetka-B command-staff vehicle in Luhansk region over two days.



“The Army of Drones in Luhansk region destroyed millions of dollars’ worth of Russian equipment over two days. This is the result of the work of the Achilles combat UAV company of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade with kamikaze drones in Luhansk region. The occupiers’ tank, Tor-M2K anti-aircraft missile system, Ural armored personnel carrier, and Kushetka-B command-staff vehicle were hit,” Artem Lysohor, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

The Achilles military clarified that the enemy’s Tor system was destroyed with a kamikaze drone in Svatove direction.



“The enemy’s Tor-2M anti-aircraft missile system, aimed at combating Ukrainian aviation and drones, was destroyed with a kamikaze drone. One of the most priority goals of our operations,” the military said.

